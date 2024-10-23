Halle Bailey details ‘mum guilt’ with son Halo after split from DDG

Halle Bailey has opened up about her experience with ‘mum guilt’.

In December of last year, The Little Mermaid actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Halo, alongside her then-partner DDG.

Earlier this month, rapper DDG then confirmed that his relationship with Halle had come to an end, less than 10 months after Halo’s arrival.

Now, as she adjusts to life as a single mum, Halle has revealed how she has been affected by ‘mum guilt’.

In an interview with E! News, the 24-year-old was asked how she has been finding motherhood so far.

"I feel like I'm learning so much still when it comes to that. I love my baby so much. It's hard to be away from him,” Halle confessed.

The Do It singer was then quizzed on how she copes with her feelings of so-called ‘mum guilt’.

"I think you just have to chant to yourself that you're doing this for your baby, and this is all going to be worth it and he's so proud of you. Affirming yourself with positive affirmations I feel like has helped me,” she explained.

Describing her baby son as "just so chill”, Halle continued: "He's calm and I've been traveling with him since he was really, really small so I think he's used to lights and stuff now. He knows the role, he knows the system and program."

After two years of dating, DDG took to Instagram on October 3 to announce the end of his relationship with Halle.

“Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he penned at the time.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” the 27-year-old wrote further, adding that they intend to “focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents."