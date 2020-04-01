Gutted! Vogue and Spencer’s reality show reportedly cancelled

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' reality show has reportedly been cancelled and we’re absolutely gutted. The show gave fans a real glimpse at their lives as the parents prepared for two major milestones.

The first series Vogue, Spencer and Baby Too followed the pair as they prepared for the arrival of their first child. The second series Vogue, Spencer and Wedding Too followed the new parents as they planned their second wedding.

There were talks about a third season, but an insider has told The Sun that they have now fallen through, which is incredibly disappointing for the pair. Vogue and Spencer recently revealed that they are set to welcome their second child, a baby girl, in the coming months so there’s no doubt the third instalment would’ve been pretty special.

A source shared: “Spencer and Vogue’s first show, which followed their journey into ­parenthood, was really ­successful. But the second instalment, which covered the run-up to their wedding, failed to set the world alight.

“When there were talks about making a third series, it was eventually decided it wasn’t commercially viable. Plus, Spencer and Vogue’s team tried to negotiate a bigger and more lucrative package and it wasn’t working.”

They added: “There was talk about following their journey into becoming parents for a second time after Vogue announced her pregnancy earlier this March, but it all just fell through. There was a suggestion the show could move to another channel, but it’s still very much up in the air.”

Did you watch Vogue and Spencer’s reality series?