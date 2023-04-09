Guilty of throwing your Easter chocolate out? Make it last longer with these top tips

Top tips from food waste app Too Good To Go on how to make Easter goodies last longer and how consumers can reduce their environmental impact this Easter.

Starting with the age-old question – fridge, or cupboard?

Contrary to popular belief, storing chocolate in the fridge can wreak havoc on the taste and texture of your chocolate. Not only can the chocolate absorb the smells of food around it (garlic chocolate, no thanks!) but storing in the fridge can also increase humidity.

Too Good To Go recommends keeping your Easter stash in a cool, dark place such as a kitchen cupboard and preferably in an airtight container to keep any unwanted flavours at bay.

Choose your chocolate wisely

Choosing choccies that have a higher cocoa content means that they can be kept for months (even years!) if stored correctly. Dark chocolate typically has a 24-month shelf life, whereas milk chocolate has an 18-month shelf life and white chocolate has around 12 months.

Bake brownies using Easter chocolate for the base and

decorate with left over Easter goodies



Follow your nose…

If you’re not sure how to tell if your chocolate has indeed gone off, Too Good To Go champions the phrase ‘Look, Smell, Taste’. Three simple steps to checking your treats – if your chocolate tastes sour or smells peculiar it shouldn’t be eaten.

Get creative in the kitchen

If you do find yourself with some leftover chocolate this Easter, you can put that creamy goodness to good use by making some delicious baked goodies.