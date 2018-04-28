Guess who’s back: Repeal mural reappears in Temple Bar

Last week, a mural by renowned street artist Maser was removed from the front wall of the Project Arts Centre, as it jeopardised the centre's charitable status.

The mural, featuring Maser's signature Repeal the 8th heart motif, was taken down just weeks after if was created.

However, anew mural has been erected in it's stead.

Covering the upper portion of the side wall of the Amnesty International building in Temple Bar, just a five minute walk from where the original mural called home.

Rather than featuring the signature red and blue colour scheme, this mural gives a nod to Amnesty International with the yellow and pourple shades used in it's creation.

'We are proud and honoured to host this iconic piece of art, which captures the essence of this campaign,' said Amnesty executive director Colm O’Gorman.

'This mural is a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who have campaigned for 35 years for its repeal.'

The original mural was removed as it made a political statement, against the guidelines of the charity regulator.

Feature image: Instagram / The Hunreal Issues