G&T on toast? This spread is bringing gin to the breakfast table

We are truly in the midst of gin fever – with everything from gin and tonic perfume to make your own gin kits hitting the shelves.

However, this latest creation from Firebox really takes the cake.

Introducing Gin Spread – the ideal was to incorporate your favourite boozy beverage into breakfast.

Spreadable Gin €11.49

Prepare for major millennial notions vibes as you spread this on your sourdough.

'No longer confined to a cut glass tumbler mixed up with tonic water; our booze-infused preserve is one seriously versatile gourmet ingredient – spread it, drink it, bake with it, or gobble it straight out of the jar,' the product description reads.

Coming in at around about the same price of the average G&T, you can make this spread yours for €11.49.

The alcohol is cooked off during the creation process, so the spread won’t leave you with a hangover by the time breakfast is over.