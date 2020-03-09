Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington pregnant with baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Camilla Luddington and her husband Matt Allen, who are expecting their second child together. The Grey's Anatomy actress announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her and Cinderella. The actress looked as happy as ever as she showed off her growing bump in the photo.

She wrote: "Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.”

Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!”

"Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

"Have I been sick mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday," she gushed.

Camilla and Matt are parents to daughter Hayden, who was born in spring 2017.