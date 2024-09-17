Great British Bake Off unveils 12 bakers ahead of upcoming new series

We finally know who will be taking part in the new series of The Great British Bake Off!

Last week, Channel 4 announced that the upcoming fifteenth series of GBBO will be launching next Tuesday (September 24).

Now, ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated series, Bake Off fans have finally been treated to a first look at this year’s dozen!

The team behind GBBO recently took to social media to share the first photo of all 12 bakers together, sitting on the steps that lead to the show’s iconic white tent.

This year, viewers will get to know bakers Andy, Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie, Gill, Hazel, Illiyin, Jeff, John, Mike, Nelly and Sumayah.

The oldest baker in this year’s gang is 71-year-old Hazel from Kent, who is a retired nail technician. As described by the GBBO team, Hazel is a genius when it comes to elaborate cakes.

“She has made several ‘car’ cakes with remote-controlled wheels and working lights. Her granddaughter’s seventh birthday cake was a carousel with 500 edible diamonds that took Hazel two weeks to make!⁣” they exclaim in their bio of Hazel.

Meanwhile, Sumayah is this year’s youngest baker, as she enters the tent as a 19-year-old dentistry student from Lancashire.

Describing her as “entirely self-taught”, the Bake Off team detailed that Sumayah’s bakes are all about “combining myriad techniques and recipes to create an imaginative fusion of cultures and flavours.”

They add: “The project that confirmed her love for baking was a macaron tower she made for her aunt’s mehndi wedding celebration – the result stood 1 metre tall, included 240 macarons in four different flavours and a cascade of flowers.”

The upcoming series of Bake Off will span across 10 episodes, before the three remaining bakers compete in the final to become 2024’s champion.

Pre-recorded earlier this year, the series will also see the return of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as presenting duo Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off returns for its fifteenth series next Tuesday (September 24) on Channel 4 at 8pm.