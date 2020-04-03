‘Grateful’: Claire Holt reveals she is expecting her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Claire Holt and her husband Andrew, who are expecting their second child together.

The Vampire Diaries star announced the joyous news on Instagram by posting the cutest family photo. In the photo, Claire is cradling her baby bump as she grins alongside her husband and their adorable one-year-old son James.

The actress simply captioned the image: "Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time."

Her followers were quick to shower her with loving messages, "So happy! I can't wait to meet your new little one. James will be such a great big bro," one wrote.

Another added: "So happy for you."

"Omg yesss baby number 2 ! So happy and excited to see your family expanding ! God bless always and be safe," another wrote.

The Originals actress welcomed her first child, a son named James, on March 28, 2019.

We couldn't be happier for the soon-to-be mum-of-two.