Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-Webb confirms death of his mother

Stephen Lustig-Webb has announced the death of his mother Pat after a "long illness", at the age of 75.

Before the former Gogglebox star married his husband Daniel, Pat featured on the hit Channel 4 show alongside Stephen for three series.

Stephen took to social media earlier today to confirm the sad news. On his Instagram page, the 52-year-old shared numerous photos of Pat throughout her life, including a heartwarming image of the mother-and-son duo laughing on the Gogglebox sofa.

“Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world!” Stephen praised in the caption of his post.

“Rest in peace mum,” he concluded lovingly.

Following his heartbreaking announcement, many of Stephen’s fellow Gogglebox alumni have since taken to his comments section to express their condolences.

“Sending you all our love & prayers at this sad time bro. Mummy Pat’s memory will always be remembered with laughter and warmth that’s for sure,” wrote Mica Ven, who appeared on the series with her husband Marcus Luther for five years, until their departure in January 2023.

“Sending you lots of love, she was one of a kind,” penned Izzi Warner, who features with her sister Ellie.

“Oh Stephen I’m so sorry ! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. sending you, Daniel and your family so much love x x x,” added Lisa Baggs, who took part in the series for two years, until May 2022.

Stephen’s devastating family loss comes as he continues to recover from breaking his left ankle.

The reality star was due to take part in the ongoing series of Dancing On Ice, but sadly had to withdraw from the competition in October, when he injured himself during training.

“I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate. I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way,” he explained at the time.