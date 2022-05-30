Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell hosts lavish baby shower as due date nears closer

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell looked gorgeous as she hosted her baby shower over the weekend.

The 22-year-old shared snaps from the special day to Instagram with the caption, “The most perfect baby shower. Thank you all for making my day so special”.

Photos from the day included Georgia wearing a beautiful satin dress and strappy heels, as well as photos with her Gogglebox co-star Abbie Lynn and of the lovely party decorations.

With a neutral theme, the television star showed a welcome sign to her baby shower that read, “Welcome to Georgia’s baby shower. 29th May 2022”. There was a gorgeous gold and white balloon display and also plenty of pampas grass.

Guests enjoyed playing ‘baby shower bingo’ and ate some fabulous-looking afternoon tea-type food with sandwiches, scones and fresh fruit among some of the food at the event.

Credit: Instagram

Georgia’s friends headed to the comments to share kind messages with her. Gogglebox co-star Izzie Warner wrote, “Looking absolutely glowing xxx”.

The mum-to-be’s bestie Abbie, whom she shares the Gogglebox couch with penned, “Absolutely beautiful inside and out! Your going to be the most perfect mam, love you always”.

“Looking blooming xxx”, added another Gogglebox co-star, Daneil Lustig-Webb.

Georgia wrote a message for friends and fans who left her nice comments saying, “Thank you everyone for your lush comments. It really was a beaut day”.

Credit: Instagram

Georgia announced that she and her boyfriend Josh were expecting a baby together in December with a sweet snap of a babygrow, teddy and sonogram. She also revealed her due date was in July.

The couple found out they were having a boy in February of this year at their gender reveal party, which was just as beautifully decorated as the baby shower was.