Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt details first holiday with newborn

Scarlett Moffatt has been enjoying her first holiday with her newborn son.

The Gogglebox star is soaking up the sun in Spain with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson and their 10-week-old son Jude.

The couple welcomed Jude, their first child together, into the world back in June after he made his way into the world early at 35 weeks.

After spending time abroad together, Scarlett has shared an insight into their first holiday as a family-of-three.

The 32-year-old posted a collection of lovely photos of three three of them relaxing, enjoying days out and splashing around in the pool to her 2.4M Instagram followers.

Scarlett described the holiday with her newborn as ‘magical’ in the candid caption of the post, where she opened up about their experience.

She wrote, “So we made the decision to take Jude on holiday at ten weeks old. He had his 8 week vaccinations, got the go ahead from the GP & we thought let’s do it. This hands down is the best decision I’ve ever made”.

“This has been the greatest week of my life. Holidays are so different when looking after a baby but they’re so magical”.

“Yes we took everything but the kitchen sink & I did my maths wrong and took 2 litres of milk to Newcastle airport in my hand luggage & apparently he doesn’t need 100 nappies on top of 24 swim nappies but we live and learn lol”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner closed off by adding, “Anyone debating whether to take their baby on holiday… do it. I promise it’s worth it”.

Many of Scarlett’s fans headed to the comments to share how much they love the adorable family photos.

One commenter penned, “Aw the pics are all so beautiful!! And you are absolutely glowing @scarlettmoffatt enjoy every minute”.

“Wow you look amazing and so happy. Motherhood definitely suits you. Little jude looks very chilled and happy”, wrote a second fan.

Another added, “Beautiful family, Jude is so gorgeous and his smile is precious, enjoy these special moments, they grow up too fast”.

Moffatt also shared the pictures to her Instagram Stories and sweetly said, “The greatest feeling in the world is when my Jude smiles at me”.