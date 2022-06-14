Gogglebox star Kate Bottley gives blood live on TV for World Blood Donor Day

Gogglebox star Reverend Kate Bottley has marked World Blood Donor Day today in a special way by donating blood live on television for the first time.

While on Channel 4’s daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Kate was live streaming from a blood donor centre, showing herself donating for the first time, hoping to encourage others to do the same.

After appearing on the show and completing the life-saving donation, Kate took to Instagram to share snaps from the day and give an update on how her donation went.

In the caption she wrote, “My first time today and although my rubbish veins wouldn’t let me do a full donation (and I probably won’t be able to donate again) it was such a lovely morning. The humans were kind, generous and they gave me crisps”.

“If you’ve been meaning to sign up for years but not got round to it can I encourage you to do it soon? It didn’t hurt and they were lovely”.

Kate continued, “Each donation can save up to 3 lives. Feeling a bit sad I’m a non starter when it comes to giving blood, but if this post helps others to sign up that makes it worth it”.

Soon after sharing the post, fans of the television star rushed to the comments to congratulate her for giving blood, even though she didn’t give as much as she wanted to.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for trying and encouraging others to donate”.

“Almost 50 and I’ve never given blood before but inspired by you. I’ve just signed up and made my first appointment”, a second fan penned.

Television personality Vanessa Feltz added, “Well done my love. My first was on a podium in public at the Harlequin Centre in Watford!!! Xxx”.

World Blood Donor Day takes place on June 14 every year and according to WHO, occurs in order to “raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood”.