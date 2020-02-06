‘So blessed’: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner gives birth to a baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Izzi Warner who has welcomed her second child.

Izzi revealed she gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl on February 3 and we adore her name.

The doting mum posted the sweetest photo of her daughter snoozing away on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

She decided to call her darling daughter Bessie Rose. The name Bessie is of Hebrew origin and means “pledged to God.”

Izzi couldn’t help but gush about her little girl, who really is the cutest baby ever.

“So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.”

The mum-of-two shared: “We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx”

Izzi and her sister Ellie appear on Channel 4 series Gogglebox. The duo never fail to make viewers laugh on the beloved show.

She is also a mum to four-year-old Bobby.