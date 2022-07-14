Gogglebox star Georgia Bell welcomes baby boy into the world

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Georgia Bell as she welcomes the birth of her first child.

Georgia, who appears on Gogglebox with her best friend Abbie Lynn, announced that her little boy had arrived by sharing an adorable snap of the tot on her Instagram.

Bell captioned the post, “Our beautiful boy has made his entrance. 12/07/22 at 12.31pm- 7lbs 7.5ounz. Your perfect in every way Hugh James Newby”. How sweet!

The name Hugh comes from German and British origin, according to The Bump, and is known to mean 'soul', 'mind' and 'intellect'.

Many friends and fans of the television star rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

Izzi Warner, who also appears on Channel 4’s Gogglebox wrote, “Awww. How gorgeous is he! Congratulations”.

One fan penned, “Oh how lovely, beautiful name”, while a second added, “Gorgeous enjoy every minute with him”.

Abbie Lynn, Georgia’s bestie, shared the photo of little Hugh to her Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations to my best friend and Josh! I have no words, he is absolutely perfect. Aunty Abs can’t wait to meet you! Xxx”.

The 22-year-old announced that she and her boyfriend Josh Newby were expecting their first child together in December 2021 with a cute photo of her baby’s scan, a babygrow and little booties. A board that read, “Baby Newby, Due July 2022”, was also pictured in the lovely announcement picture.

Georgia and Josh have been in a relationship since 2018, which is the same year she first appeared on Gogglebox. The hairdresser and her beau also share a dog named Vinnie together.