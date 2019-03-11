GoFundMe page is set up for former Cork GAA Star Kieran O’Connor

A GoFundMe campaign that is blowing up with over €200k raised for former Cork footballer Kieran O’Connor.

The campaign has been set up to help him and his family with current living and future medical expenses to beat Ewing’s Sarcoma Cancer.

Kieran was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer.

In the summer, Kieran went through aggressive chemotherapy for 3-4 months to shrink the tumour enough so that the surgeons could go ahead with his operation.

The surgeon operated on the tumour and shaved off 110mm of bone and attached ligament as part of the repair.

Over the last few months, the 39-year-old was suffering from persistent pains in his leg and the wound was not healing fully.

In January 2019 he had to have another serious operation and his lower leg was amputated.

Kieran O'Connor is a man you'd pick to go to war with you

"The time has come when he needs our help and I don’t think the group is enough this time. We need more."

Powerful piece by Graham Canty.#FriendsOfKieran https://t.co/jXfQdlM7Du https://t.co/npirVgOnDM — John O'Connor (@johnnyoconn) March 8, 2019

Kieran’s local club Aghada GAA Club have also set up a 5KM walk as a fundraiser along the scenic Rostellan Peoples Path.

While trying to recover from the amputation, he started experiencing bad back pains, and last week his family were all devastated to find out that his cancer had spread.

Kieran is a fighter, he is back on chemo treatment this week battling Ewing’s Sarcoma for the third time in 18 months.

Kieran’s friends have set up this campaign as funds are needed to help Kieran with all aspects on further treatment and care, as well as potential prosthetic costs following his lower leg amputation and to help support his family.

If you can help at all click here and donate what you can.