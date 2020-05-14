Glowing! Mum-to-be Lea Michele shares new pregnancy photo

Lea Michele is set to welcome her first child into the world in the coming months and the mum-to-be is glowing.

The Glee star confirmed her pregnancy last month and has given fans a glimpse into her journey by sharing some beautiful photos on Instagram.

The 33-year-old recently shared a stunning photo of her blooming baby bump and she looks radiant in the snap. Her followers couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous photo, “You are absolutely stunning!! Your baby bump is adorable.”

Actress Nikki Reed commented, “Goddess.”

“The most gorgeous mommy-to-be,” one said.

“Ma'am you are GLOWING!! Motherhood looks amazing on you,” said another.

The actress and her husband Zandy Reich announced their pregnancy in April. The couple have yet to reveal their due date or the gender of their baby, but Lea said she is feeling so grateful to be expecting.

The mum-to-be has been blessed with a relaxing pregnancy so far. Despite the current pandemic, she has been able to enjoy leisurely walks with her husband and being able to relax at their home in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News, “Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy. She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."

They added that Zandy has been "super supportive and there with her every step of the way."