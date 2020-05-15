Glenda Gilson reveals she’s expecting her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Glenda Gilson, who is expecting her second child. The TV presenter and her husband Rob MacNaughton revealed the joyous news by sharing a beautiful photo of their family on Instagram.

The former Xposé star commented, "Myself @robmacnaughton & Bobby (even though he doesn’t know it yet) are delighted that we’re expecting a baby in October. Thank you to everyone for all their beautiful wishes."

Glenda's friends were quick to shower her with loving messages after she shared her wonderful news, "Awww such gorgeous news!! delighted for yee XXX" said Sile Seoige.

"Massive congrats to you and your boys Glenda. Such exciting news xxx" Aoibhin Garrihy commented.

Jodie Wood added, "Awhhh congratulations guys!!"

This is the couple's second child together. Glenda gave birth to their baby boy Bobby in October 2018.

The soon-to-be mum-of-two told Ireland AM, "We're absolutely delighted."