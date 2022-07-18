Glee’s Ali Stroker excitedly announces she’s expecting her first child

Congratulations are in order for The Glee Project season two runner-up Ali Stroker and her husband David Perlow as they announce they are expecting their first child together.

Ali took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. Posting a snap of the couple beaming from ear to ear alongside a photo of her baby scan the actress wrote, “We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!”.

She went on to share more great news with her followers as it is also her and David’s one year wedding anniversary. “Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you”.

Fans of the Tony Award Winning actress rushed to the comments to congratulate her and David on the exciting news.

One fan penned, “Omg congrats!! So happy for you both and your precious little one!!”.

“So happy for you Ali. A dream come true. Happy Anniversary”, wrote a second follower while a third added, “Luckiest baby of all time. So happy for you!!”.

The 35-year-old and Perlow tied the knot in July 2021 after first meeting in college and reconnected while performing during the Deaf West theatre revival of Spring Awakening in 2015.

After coming second place in The Glee Project, Ali went on to land a role in Glee in 2013. She has since gone on to win a Tony Award in 2019 for her part in Oklahoma! and became the first person in a wheelchair to win the prestigious award.

Reflecting on what the award means to her the actress said, "Tony Awards changed my entire life. I feel so grateful for this life" and said it was "a dream come true".