Glee actor Damian McGinty expecting first child with wife Anna

Damian McGinty is going to be a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Damian and his wife Anna-Claire as they have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

Damian, known for co-winning The Glee Project in 2011 and appearing in two seasons of Glee before making it to the final of Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, shared the wonderful news to social media and revealed that their little one is due in March 2024.

Sharing a joint post on Instagram, the couple unveiled adorable photos from their gender reveal party, as well as a video of the pair finding out they are going to be having a baby girl.

Anna captioned the sweet post, “Baby Girl McGinty coming in March!!! We are so excited”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments of the singer's post to congratulate him and his wife on their exciting news.

DWTS judge Arthur Gourounlian wrote, “This is gorgeous. Congratulations you guys”.

“Congrats u beautiful humans”, said Disney star Olivia Holt.

The Bachelor star Kendall Long added, “Oh my goodness congratulations Love! Such amazing news”.

McGinty also reposted the pregnancy announcement to his own Instagram Stories and penned, “Gonna be a girl dad :)”, to his 161K followers.

Damian and Anna-Claire have been a couple since 2014, after they first met through mutual friends.

They went on to get engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in Anna’s homeplace of Tennessee in 2019.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, Damian penned a sweet tribute to his wife and admitted, “It’s pretty hard to believe I love you more now, because I loved you a lot back then”.

Congratulations again to the pair as they prepare to welcome their little one into the world together.