Give the gift of bliss this Christmas with Lindt & LINDOR

There really is something special about Lindt chocolate at Christmas. Whether it’s a moment of bliss before or after preparing the Christmas dinner, a Kris Kindle present, or something special under the Christmas tree, the Master Chocolatiers at Lindt have been hard at work creating a selection of sumptuous gifts for the Christmas season.

A firm family favourite each festive season, the adorable Lindt TEDDY is lovingly created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers has lots of exciting creations to share with the ones you love.

The new Lindt TEDDY White Chocolate



New this year is the Lindt TEDDY White Chocolate (100g) and the unique Lindt TEDDY Crispy Bites (120g). Back for Christmas once again are the Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolate (100g), Lindt Reindeer (100g), and a special Lindt TEDDY in a festive Christmas jumper (200g).

Lindt TEDDY Crispy Bites



This Christmas, Lindt will be bringing back its social media competition, where you will be asked to guess the location of Lindt TEDDY in well-known locations across Ireland and the world, with the chance to win Lindt chocolate hampers! Information will be available soon on the Lindt Ireland Instagram here or the Facebook page here.

LINDOR, Irelands No.1 boxed chocolate has a delicious range of mouth-watering chocolate to match every taste. Expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers with the finest tasting chocolate, the LINDOR Christmas range has something for all the family.

LINDOR Gift Box



From the LINDOR Milk Truffle in varying sizes including the familiar 200g cornet, to the Christmas limited edition LINDOR Milk & White with smooth melting white chocolate enrobed in the finest milk chocolate. Another favourite at Christmas is the LINDOR Gift Box 287g, a beautifully crafted gift-wrapped box embellished with red bow – truly perfect for your loved ones this Christmas!

LINDOR Double Chocolate



Also returning this year are the indulgent LINDOR selection boxes – available in Milk and Assorted and filled with an irresistible assortment of LINDOR favourites including tempting truffles and bars! It wouldn’t be the festive season without an advent calendar and there is a milk chocolate truffle behind every door of the LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar 300g.

LINDOR Double Chocolate Mini Truffles



Ideal for sharing the bliss, the LINDOR Assorted Tin offers six blissful varieties. From classic Milk, and White chocolate to the irresistible Salted Caramel, there's a flavour for everyone.

So whether you’re traveling to see family, visiting friends, or treating your loved ones or yourself at home this festive season, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Lindt.

Lindt also has a permanent shop in Kildare Village where you can pop in for all of your festive needs!