Give the gift of a luxurious Lily O’Brien’s Egg this Easter

Create moments that matter with the ones you really know this Easter with the gift of a Lily O’Brien’s luxurious Easter egg. Whether it’s for a family member, a friend or a colleague, you know they will love the deliciously handcrafted collection of Lily O’Brien’s Easter eggs that includes the iconic Desserts Collection egg, the Sticky Toffee egg, the Honeycomb Crispy Hearts egg, and the stylish and sophisticated Easter Gift bag.

FOR THE ONE WHO ALWAYS READS THE DESSERTS MENU FIRST

Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection Egg (RRP €15.00) is the perfect gift for your loved one who enjoys all the best loved desserts. Each luxurious hand-crafted milk chocolate egg includes nine decadently delicious chocolates from the Lily O’Brien’s much loved Desserts Collection including Crème Brulee, Raspberry infusion and Key Lime Pie – A perfect treat for all dessert lovers!

THE PERFECT INDULGENCE FOR THE ONE WHO LOVES THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE

Lily O’Brien’s Sticky Toffee Egg (RRP €15.00) is the ideal Easter gift to spoil your nearest and dearest this season. A beautifully handcrafted milk chocolate egg with 11 scrumptious sticky toffee chocolates – sweet smooth caramel smothered in milk and dark chocolate. The perfect indulgent treat to sit back, relax and enjoy.

FOR THE ONE WITH A BIG HEART

Share the love with the gift of a Lily O’Brien’s Honeycomb Crispy Hearts Egg (RRP €15.00) A delicious, handcrafted milk chocolate egg, decorated with a drizzling of white chocolate and accompanied by twelve scrumptious honeycomb crispy heart chocolates. What better way to show them how much you love them!

FOR THE ONE WHO DESERVES IT ALL

The Lily O’Brien’s Easter Gift Bag (€25.00) is a great gift for chocolate lovers this Easter. Offering a selection of Lily O’Brien’s best loved chocolates, the stylish and sophisticated gift bag includes a handcrafted milk chocolate egg with Honeycomb Crispy Heart chocolates, the Ultimate gift-wrapped chocolate collection and two delicious share bags – Creamy Caramels and Sea Salt, and a Salted Almond share bag. This collection of mouth-watering chocolate goodies is beautifully presented in an elegant gift bag and is the perfect gift to spoil someone who is extra special.

The Lily O’Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide and from www.lilyobriens.ie.