Giovanna & Tom Fletcher bump into old celeb friends dropping kids to school

Giovanna Fletcher is ‘relieved’ this morning after she dropped her children to school for the first time this academic year.

Her husband Tom joined her to drop their sons at the school gate, where they bumped into their friends Matt and Emma Willis. Tom, member of McFly and Matt, member of Busted, sang together when the bands joined forces to form McBusted.

Podcaster Giovanna marked the occasion by sharing a snap of the proud parents to her 2M Instagram followers.

The mum-of-three captioned the post, “And they’re in!!!! First drop off of the school year done! Relieved to see all the kids going in happily, and chuffed to see these beauts too xx #schoolgates #newschoolyear”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to show love for Giovanna and the rest of the gang. The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown simply wrote, “Yayyyyyyy”.

“I stuck mine on the school bus and sent him on his way otherwise I would have seen you at drop off! I am picking up though, maybe see you then!”, penned CBBC presenter Nigel Clarke.

Made in Chelsea’s Ashley Louise James and Love Island host Laura Whitmore both left red heart emojis under the photo.

Giovanna also shared an emotional photo last night of her sons’ school shoes ready to go for their first day today. The author wrote, “And just like that, a new chapter begins…”, alongside crying emojis.

Fans of Fletcher’s commented on the heartfelt post, with many sharing that they were also experiencing the bittersweet feeling of their children getting older.

“They’re all at school, what a new chapter! Sending love xx”, wrote one follower, while a second fan said, “ I feel you! My littlest is starting tomorrow”.

A third added, “Omg they’re so grown up but they’ll always be your babies”.

Giovanna and Tom share three sons together- eight-year-old Buzz, six-year-old Buddy and four-year-old Max. Emma and Matt also share three children together- 13-year-old Isabelle, 10-year-old Ace and six-year-old Trixie.