Giovanna Fletcher celebrates taking to the stage for new role

Giovanna Fletcher has been enjoying her first night in a new work role.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner took to the stage in a musical in Southampton last night.

Giovanna played the role of Miss Hedge in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for the first time.

The musical is a coming-of-age story about a 16-year-old schoolboy from Sheffield who faces bullying by those around him as he follows his passion to become a drag queen.

To celebrate the special occasion in her new role, Giovanna took to Instagram to share a selfie to her 2M Instagram followers.

The gorgeous snap shows the 38-year-old posing in a mirror backstage while dressed as the school teacher Miss Hedge.

Giovanna captioned the post, “About last night… Miss Hedge had her first official outing! So much fun and what an incredible bunch to be sharing the stage with! @jamiemusical”.

Many fans of the stage star headed to the comments to congratulate her on a successful opening night, with many who attended the performance applauding her wonderful work.

One fan wrote, “I was there ! You were incredible, such a great show from all involved”.

“You were incredible last night! I loved it from the minute you walked on stage right to the very last second”, commented a second.

Another fan added, “So happy your opening night went well. Looking forward to seeing Miss Hedge tonight”.

This isn’t Giovanna’s first time doing stagework as she has previously starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story and Ivanov in the West End.

The podcast host will also be appearing in Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Woking and London with the rest of the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast.