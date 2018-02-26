Gin and tonic Easter egg? Shut up and take our money immediately

So last week we were introduced to the most magical Harry Potter Easter eggs ever.

And this week, we're taking it up a notch – with the Internet's latest egg-shaped offering.

Gin and tonic Easter eggs are here, and they genuinely sound divine.

Finally an Easter Egg for grown ups (yes, we consider ourselves to be grown up, sort of).

Each Easter egg is a white chocolate, hand crafted egg flavoured with gin flavouring and lime tonic. Outrageous.

These divine handcrafted eggs are available on NotOnTheHighstreet for just a tenner – best money you'll ever spend.

Not a gin fan? Weird. However worry not – the brand are also offering Strawberry and Prosecco Easter Eggs.

We may have to buy both – be rude not to like.