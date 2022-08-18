Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel is getting a divorce

It has been revealed that Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel and her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, have separated after eight years of marriage.

In an Us Weekly exclusive, the publication confirmed that Vincent (43) filed for a divorce from the 40-year-old actress on August 10 through a New York supreme court.

The couple have been together for just over a decade. They met on the set of Mad Men in 2012 and became incredibly close, as a result of Alexis and Vincent’s characters being involved with each other in the show.

The pair started dating in June of that same year, waiting until they had finished filming before beginning their romance. Speaking to Vulture in 2014, Vincent said, “We were completely professional. We never saw each other out.”

Vincent proposed to Alexis in March 2013. “I’m a very lucky man,” Vincent had later exclaimed at the premiere for Mad Men’s sixth season. “I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’”

The couple got married in a private ceremony in June 2014, in the beautifully romantic setting of Ojai, California.

“It was a small intimate family affair,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”

In the autumn of 2015, and to the surprise of fans of the couple, it was disclosed that Alexis had secretly given birth to a baby boy.

The couple have largely kept their relationship and family life private, and will likely continue to do so as they work through the difficult process of their separation.

Alexis and Vincent have yet to release any statements regarding their divorce.