Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Zayn Mailk and Gigi Hadid, who are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple, who recently rekindled their relationship, are set to welcome their baby in the autumn.

TMZ reported the news this evening. The publication stated: “Family sources for the couple tell us…Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. The supermodel shared some celebratory photos with the former One Direction singer this past weekend, but they weren’t baby related…they were birthday pics."

The 25-year-old model started dating the singer in 2015. The couple went their separate ways in March 2018, but got back together numerous times since then. They started seeing one another again in December 2019.

The Fool For You singer has been self-isolating with Hadid and her family at their Pennsylvania farm.

We are so happy for Zayn and Gigi!