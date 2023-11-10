Gift joy this Christmas with Baileys Chocolate, the perfect festive treat

What better way to treat yourself and your loved ones this festive season than with the gift of Baileys Chocolate, combining the two things everyone loves, Baileys liqueur and creamy chocolate!

Returning to the Baileys Chocolate range for Christmas 2023 is the gorgeous festive patterned Christmas Tree Tin (RRP – €11) filled with the ever-popular Baileys Chocolate Original Truffles. Ideal for sharing with family and friends after Christmas dinner, and the empty tins also make perfect Christmas decorations!

New to the Baileys Chocolate Christmas collection for 2023 is the fun, festive box of Baileys Chocolate Original Truffles (€6) ideal as a gift but also perfect for some essential ‘me-time’ during the holidays.

Back due to popular demand for the festive season is the deliciously indulgent, Baileys Chocolate Bombe (€6). Pop the chocolate bombe into a mug and melt away the velvety, Baileys-flavoured milk chocolate by pouring over your choice of hot milk. Then simply watch as the yummy, white marshmallows bubble out into your mug. Each pack contains 3 individual Chocolate Bombes ready for dunking and making the hottest drink around!

The Baileys Chocolate Collection (227g, €12) is perfectly presented in a stunning, black and gold, circular box and contains a range of Baileys milk, dark and white truffles along with other classics such as coffee, caramel and almond, guaranteed to delight everyone with a sweet tooth.

The Baileys Chocolate Gift Wrap Box (260g, €13) is another fantastic option for gifting during the festive season. This range includes a selection of favourites, including milk, dark and white truffles, brownies and caramels all with the signature Baileys flavour.

The hugely popular Baileys Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffle Box (205g, €7) is also back with a chic new box design, which is sure to see it flying off the shelves. Get yours while you can!

Baileys Chocolate range is available at selected Supervalu, Tesco, Dunnes, Carrolls Irish Gift Stores and Dublin Airport or online at www.lirchocolates.com/baileys-collection and is priced as follows:

