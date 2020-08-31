Get excited about Autumn baking with these 6 scrumptious recipes

Now that we're in September it's finally time to get excited about autumnal bakes. Say goodbye to berry tarts and frozen desserts and say hello to apple pies and cinnamon buns.

Few things satisfy us more than sitting down in front of the fire on a cold dark evening, with a hot cup of tea in one hand and a homemade baked good, fresh out of the oven, in the other.

That's why we've decided to compile a list of some of our favourite recipes to help us get excited about the Autumn season, or to help inspire some of you to don an apron and get baking!

This foolproof dessert makes the most out of seasonal fruits with both apples and blackberries at their best during these months. Take advantage of these delicious fruits while they're at their peak, by whipping up this hearty cake.

This classic, sweet pastry packs quite the punch. If you're a fan of cinnamon then this is the recipe for you. Perfect to make if you're going to a coffee morning and sure to impress any guest.

We love a quick and convenient loaf cake, and this gingerbread flavoured recipe certainly fits that bill. A slice of this sumptuous spiced bake is ideal for elevenses, with a frothy cup of coffee.

In a pinch and in need of a last-minute dessert? Then this apple tart recipe is just what you need. Just another reason to have a roll of ready-made puff pastry in your fridge at all times. Don't worry — we won't tell if you won't!

We love that this classic pumpkin pie recipe has an added touch of indulgence in the crunchy nut topping, adding a delightful element of texture to an already delicious dish.

Is there anything more comforting than a warm and fresh cinnamon and raisin scone, slathered with layer of melting butter on top? We think not. That's why you should absolutely bake a batch of these tasty afternoon treats this autumn.