Be dance floor ready & achieve the perfect glow with these top tanning tips!

We’ve been glued to Dancing with The Stars Ireland and lusting after the celebs tans so we sat down the official show tan brand Iconic Bronze and got the top tips to being dancefloor and TV ready each week.

Throughout the 12-week run, Iconic Bronze will fly through 30 litres of Spray Tan, 144 bottles of their Matte & Shimmer Luxury Instant Tan & Airbrush Body Bling as well as countless swirls of their Shimmering Ibiza Bronzer, to ensure the golden hues are on point for this season’s DWTS presenters and celebrity line-up as they salsa, shimmy & shine on to our screens every Sunday night. Now thanks to their insider tips and celebrity adored tips, we too can achieve a seamless and bronzed perfection ready to tango across the dancefloor with ease:

Iconic Bronze’s Top Tanning Tips

When it comes to achieving the perfect Iconic Bronze Tan; the team stress good preparation, especially for the Dancing with The Stars Ireland cast as they tan on a weekly basis.

For the best pre-tan canvas, Iconic Bronze suggests using their Exfoliating Mitt and Tan Eraser, which is designed to remove any stubborn patches that may still be lingering on the body from the last application. Let the Tan Eraser sit on the skin for 5-10 minutes and lightly buff off any unwanted patches. A quick rinse in the shower will leave you perfectly prepped and ready to tan, just make sure to give yourself 24 hours before lathering on your bronzed hue for optimum results.

Be it a mousse formula or layering on the lotion, Iconic Bronze have a bevvy of illustrious shades available – from Medium to Dark and Extra Dark for those who wish for a deeper hue, there is something for everyone. For the perfect, seamless luminous tan – Iconic Bronze suggest applying your favourite formula using their Luxury Double Sided Mitt on to clean dry skin starting at the ankles moving upwards in circular motions, leaving the face, hands and feet until last using only the residue product to lightly apply to these areas. Wear loose clothing while the colour develops, this ensures perfectly even results.

Your tan will develop over 2-6 hours, leaving it on for at least 6 hours for optimum results, or overnight to achieve the deepest bronzed hue. Once you’ve reached your desired shade, shower off the guide colour, taking care to tap the skin dry and avoid any unnecessary rubbing.

When it comes to maintaining your golden glow; At Iconic Bronze, not only is preparation key to the perfect tan, so is caring for the skin on the days following. They suggest all tan wearers moisturise daily, and lightly brush the skin with the Exfoliating Mitt in the shower to promote a gradual wear off. If you want to maintain your tan, use the Iconic Bronze Gradual Moisturiser in the days following to keep you looking bronzed.

Want to achieve glossed and glowing pins just like on Dancing With The Stars?

To get their pins dancefloor-ready, Iconic Bronze gloss the cast of Dancing With The Stars Ireland with the sell-out Airbrush Body Bling. A holy grail for the perfect, glistening, lit from within glow, Body Bling is a mainstay for all Iconic Bronze fans, providing a light veil of coverage on the skin and packing a punch when it comes to leaving your legs looking flawless. The easy to use, quick-drying, formula minimises imperfections leaving your skin with a HD Photo Finish. Designed to be worn alone or over tan to deepen the hue, perfect to tango the night away.

To achieve the perfect DWTS worthy glow at home, Iconic Bronze currently have their coveted Shimmer Vibes Gift Sets on offer for €15 / £15 featuring either of their ‘iconic’ Lotion & Mousse formulas tans in a Dark or Extra Dark Hue, matching Luxury Tanning Water and Ibiza Shimmer Bronzer to give you enviable pins in an instant.

Iconic Bronze will take care of the cast’s necessary tanning needs ahead of each live show using the brand’s vast product range. As the competition begins to heat up and the celebrities are put through their paces each week, hoping to strike gold on the night and impress the judges, there’s one performance they won’t have to worry about…their golden glow. A favourite of celebrities and tanning enthusiasts across Ireland & the UK, the cast of this season’s Dancing With The Stars Irelands are sure to Samba the night away and mesmerise the judging panel with not only their Foxtrot, but also their bronzed hue.

Iconic Bronze is an industry game-changer. Their nourishing and paraben-free tanning formulas are vegan, PETA Approved and cruelty-free. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, Iconic Bronze products combined a mixture of oils and ingredients that enhance the complexion and improve the skin’s texture and softness.

All products are available now via www.iconicbronze.ie