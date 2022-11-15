Get a real kick with Domino’s NEW Ultimate Spicy Sausage Range

The new mouth-watering pizza features a feast of new ingredients including delicious nduja sausage, fiery salami and popping red jalapeños. All placed expertly by pizza chefs in stores on a bed of generously sprinkled mozzarella cheese, a swirl of vine-ripened tomato sauce, and of course, baked on Domino’s signature fresh dough.

Loaded Wedges are baked in store, covered with delicious mozzarella cheese, extra cheese sauce and a new star ingredient nduja sausage – making for a mouthful of flavour.

With world’s most anticipated football tournament kicking off on Sunday 20th November, the range launch comes just in time for a month of footie fun and feasting.

Specially chosen by the flavour champions in the Domino’s Innovation Team, the new ingredients are sure to deliver a combination of tingles to the tastebuds with every bite. A spicy kick from the nduja sausage with the elevated level of sweetness from the red jalapeños, mixed with the saltiness of salami, all combine to pack a flavour punch on the pizza. Whilst the Loaded Wedges offer a guaranteed belly-warmer with melted mozzarella cheese and spicy nduja.

Melanie Howe, Senior Spice Operator at Domino’s says, “If there’s one thing Domino’s fans love, it’s epic food and gripping football matches. It’s safe to say our Innovation Team have created a spicy masterpiece with this range. While Italy might not be in the tournament this year, fear not pizza lovers, because we’ll be serving up a slice of Italian-inspired action in our stores!”

The Ultimate Spicy Sausage Range will be available to order online, through the Domino’s app and in Domino’s stores across the nation now. For more information head to www.dominos.ie.