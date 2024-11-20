Georgia Toffolo & fiancé James reveal unique way they first met

Georgia Toffolo and her fiancé James Watt have been opening up about how their love story started.

The former Made in Chelsea star, known as Toff, has been in a relationship with James Watt, the founder of BrewDog, since last year.

During Georgia’s 30th birthday trip to Greece last month, James surprised the former reality star by proposing.

Now, James has reflected back on a failed investment deal he made which ultimately led him to Toffolo.

Watt took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself carrying his fiancée as he explained, “How I lost £150,000 but gained a fiancé. All in one doomed investment deal”.

James continued his caption by revealing, “I love investing in very early-stage companies, which inevitably means that some of them don’t quite make it. Without being comfortable with the real possibility that you might sometimes lose your money, it is hard to back the eventual winners”.

“Back in 2020 I invested £150,000 into a business called Clean Kitchen. Unfortunately, the business did not quite make it, and I lost every single penny of my investment. This loss remains, the single largest sum that I have ever lost on a single investment”.

“They say that every cloud has a silver lining, and in this case one of the Clean Kitchen founders was good friends with @georgiatoffolo and asked if he could set us up on a blind date last year”.

The businessman went on to admit, “Despite having no idea who Georgia was, I agreed. She bumbled into my apartment like a little ray of sunshine and we have been pretty much inseparable ever since. Only 2 weeks ago we got engaged”.

“Thus making my investment in Clean Kitchen has been simultaneously the worst £150,000 I have ever spent and, hands down, the best £150,000 I have ever spent. Sometimes, the real return on investment is the one you’d never predict”.

James closed off by adding, “And I am pretty sure that planning a life with with Georgia is a far safer bet than investing in start ups”.

Georgia commented on the post to reveal, “V cheap v good deal [laughing emoji] LOVE U LOADS X”.