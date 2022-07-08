Georgia Kousoulou says being a mum to a sick child is one of the hardest things

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou has opened up about her son Brody’s frightening health scare, revealing that she had to call NHS helpline 111 for assistance last night.

Georgia and her faincé Tommy Mallet are loving parents to their one-year-old son Brody, whom they welcomed into the world in May, 2021. While the 31-year-old reality star has been sharing lovely snapshots of her motherhood journey on social media, Georgia also isn’t shy about sharing the more challenging sides of parenting either.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday morning, Georgia said she’s feeling extra tired today, adding, “Being a mumma when your baby isn’t well has to be one of the hardest things .. you just feel useless & it’s so hard to watch them in pain.”

Georgia goes on to explain that she was forced to ring NHS helpline 111 on Thursday evening, as her son’s temperature was the highest it had ever been.

“It’s also so hard to know the right thing to do .. so last night we called 111 for advice as brodys temp was higher than it had been .. thankfully they said he was ok, & said he was ok at home .. calpol is our best friend right now ( as you can see from his vest) so lots of rest & cuddles today!!” Georgia explained.

Encouraging other mums out there, she continued, “Mummas we are amazing , we really are but don’t be afraid to ask for help & advice ..we are human. & don’t be scared to ring 111 if you think your baby’s temp is high .. it’s better to be safe ! You are not waisting there time.”

Georgia’s post has since been flooded with messages of love and support from friends and other mums who have been in her shoes.

“Awww, bless you both, hope he feels better today,” commented fellow TOWIE star Chloe Sims.

“Awe hope your ok bubs doing amazing. hope Brody is better soon xxx,” Danielle Armstrong sweetly wrote.

“Aww get better soon Brody. There really is nothing worse than your poorly baby. Hope you manage to get some rest too Georgia. You are doing a great job,” one follower lovingly commented.