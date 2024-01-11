Georgia Harrison breaks silence on Stephen Bear’s prison release

Georgia Harrison has spoken out for the first time about her ex-boyfriend’s imminent release from prison.

The Love Island star’s former partner, Stephen Bear, was initially arrested in January 2021 with one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs or films.

The 33-year-old was convicted as a result of leaking a sex tape of himself and Georgia without her consent. At the time, Georgia was unaware that the footage was being filmed on a CCTV camera.

Bear was later sentenced to 21 months in prison. However, he is now due to be released before his birthday on January 20, after serving 11 months.

Now, ahead of his exit from prison, Georgia has chosen to speak her mind on the issue.

In an interview with The Sun, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex was asked how she feels about Stephen’s upcoming release.

“So for me, I don't really have much fear or any concerns about his release from prison,” the 29-year-old admitted, before going on to explain her reasons why.

“You know, his life journey now is his life journey, and that's for him to figure out if he can rehabilitate himself,” Georgia detailed.

“I have a restraining order on him, so I don't feel that he'll be saying anything about me that's going to affect me,” she confirmed, adding: “And for me, this is just the next stage of my life to move on to better and bigger things.”

It comes as one of Georgia’s upcoming projects was announced earlier this week. The reality star will be returning to the Love Island villa once again to take part in its new spin-off series, Love Island: All Stars.

Speaking about rejoining Love Island seven years after her initial appearance, Georgia exclaimed: “I think I was a completely different person then. I’ve been through a lot and that’s made me so much more compassionate, but it also means that I won’t take any s**t."