George Clooney praises wife Amal in heartwarming statement

George Clooney is proudly singing his wife’s praises!

The Ocean’s Eleven actor has shared a heartwarming statement about Amal and the work they do together.

In the sweet message, he admits he’s ‘proud to be in the same room’ as his other-half.

While attending The Albies in New York, which was hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, George and Amal revealed what it’s like to support each other in their careers.

The lovebirds also shared an insight into their relationship and teased how they will be spending their wedding anniversary.

In an interview with People, George confessed, “I would support anything my wife is involved in, she’s always on the right side of history”.

“I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention”.

Amal then opened up about receiving support from her husband by revealing, “George is an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight”.

Since today, September 27, is George and Amal’s ten-year wedding anniversary, the couple were also asked how they plan on celebrating the milestone day.

George responded by revealing, “I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where”.

George and Amal tied the knot in Venice, Italy back in 2014, while surrounded by a star-studded guest list.

After saying ‘I do’, the pair went on to welcome twins Alexander and Ella into the world, who are now seven years old.