Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattinson says she ‘broke down’ after discovering her dog was stolen

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson has opened up to fans about the scary incident of her dog Milo being stolen while he was with his dog walker.

The 34-year-old has taken to Instagram to share snaps of her and Milo to her 5.1M followers. In the post’s caption, the reality television star told her fans what happened and explained how she got her fur baby back.

Vicky wrote, “Today was the scariest day we’ve had since getting milo. He was out with his lovely dog walker and as he dropped off one of Milo’s friends, someone stole his van with my baby and some of his friends on the back”.

“We got the call at this point and I instantly just broke down, sobbing crying and fearing the worst.. I’ve literally never felt like it”.

“Long story short guys, the van was found abandoned by the police on some estate with the fur babies in the back thank god. But honestly, that period of not knowing and worrying was just horrific- I felt so helpless and devastated”.

She continued, “It’s all a matter with the police now, but if you have any information please get in touch- it happened in the South Woodford area and the police have been great. Luckily this ended happily this time but things could have been very different. Milo is a resilient and brave boy and seems fine after his traumatic afternoon but I just can’t spend time thinking about the alternative”.

“I don’t understand what type of person steals another persons property, and worse still, when they realise that there are living, breathing animals in the back- abandons them in a hot van in the middle of nowhere not caring what happens to them”.

“I’d call them animals but they don’t deserve it- they are utter scumbags. Should be ashamed of themselves. You make me sick”.

“Milo is now back with his mummy and daddy and being spoilt rotten as he should be and we are just so happy and grateful… Thankyou all for your messages of concern”.

Many friends of the Geordie star rushed to the comments to wish Milo well and share their shock at the news. TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Omg vick. I’m so happy he is safe”.

“Omg @vickypattinson I feel sick to the stomach this is my worst nightmare, thank GOD he and the other dogs were found safe and well, give Milo some extra big hugs from us all and hope you are ok xxx”, penned the Radford Family, known for starring in 22 Kids and Counting’s official Instagram page.

Vicky and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan adopted Milo from Dog’s Trust in May 2021 after he was rescued from illegal smugglers.