Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson posts snaps she took moments after giving birth

Former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson welcomed baby Oax into the world last week and announced it to her Instagram followers with a sweet black and white photo of him holding her finger.

Since then, Marnie hasn’t been posting on social media as often as she normally would as she said she needed a break while she was still in pain during her recovery since giving birth.

Now, the mum-of-two has shared precious snaps minutes after she’d given birth to Oax in hospital.

Among the photos is a snap of her fiancé Casey holding their new bundle of joy, as well as Marnie holding him while still in the hospital bed where she had her C-section, and a close up shot of Oax in a white outfit and matching hat.

The 30-year-old captioned the post, “Welcome to the world my beautiful boy what a journey this pregnancy was, I’m so happy to finally have you in my arms. Oax Rubi Johnson. 6.13 pounds. 16.05.22”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new arrival.

The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Congratulations bub”.

Holly Hagan, from Geordie Shore, penned, “Gorgeous baby oax”.

“Congratulations Marns, he’s class”, added another former Geordie Shore co-star, Kyle Christie.

Credit: Instagram

Marnie took to her Instagram stories to open up about her birth and recovery so far. When answering fans’ questions she wrote, “Wow C section has been no joke it’s been hard, painful and very frustrating!”.

“Recovery hasn’t been easy I can’t lie”, she says as she goes into details about her planned C-section. “I was advised after my last birth was terrible, but I also didn’t want to do it natural again as it’s too risky with how my last one went”.

Marnie is already mum to Rox whom she welcomed into the world in October 2019. She has previously described her birth and labour experience with Rox as “extremely hard”. She went on to say, “I lost 2 pints of blood and had 2 blood transfusions”.