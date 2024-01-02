Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan opens up about expanding family

Holly Hagan has been opening up about her thoughts on having more children.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Alpha-Jax, with her husband Jacob Blyth back in June, 2023.

As she prepares for the newest season of Geordie Shore to air, Holly has spoken out about whether or not she and Jacob have any plans to expand their family in the future.

While chatting to OK!, Holly shared an insight into her experience with motherhood too, admitting that being a first-time mum is ‘really hard’.

The 31-year-old explained, “Between nought to three months, I would have said, ‘Oh my God, I’d have seven children’. But I’m definitely one and done. It’s just really hard”.

“He absolutely hates being a baby. He just wants to be able to move”, Hagan went on to say about little Alpha-Jax as she continued, “I think it’ll get easier once he can crawl and sit up and do his own thing”.

Holly then added, “At the minute, he’s just a bit of a whinge bag. But obviously I’m so grateful for him”.

When previously opening up about being a mum, the reality TV star revealed that she’s changed in ways she didn’t expect after having her baby boy.

Hagan discussed how she's learned more about being patient when it comes to her son while fans were quizzing her on her Instagram Stories.

“I think I’m just exactly the same except my patience with him is like nothing I could have imagined!”.

“I was so scared I’d get snappy or frustrated easily but I don’t seem to currently. I’m aware I could change when he’s a toddler but I know I’ll make a conscious effort to be calm!”.

Holly then said, “Such a shame it doesn’t translate to everyone else I’m still very impatient with the rest of my life”.