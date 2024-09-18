Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan admits if she wants more children

Holly Hagan has opened up about her life as a mum!

The Geordie Shore star became a mum for the first time in June of last year when she gave birth to her son Alpha-Jax, alongside her husband Jacob Blyth.

Now, one year into motherhood, Holly has been reflecting on the possibility of adding another little one to her family.

In a recent interview with OK!, the 32-year-old was asked if she would like to welcome another baby, to which Holly admitted that now is not the right time.

“At the moment, we feel like if we had another kid, either our marriage wouldn’t survive, our business wouldn’t survive – or I just simply wouldn’t survive!” she exclaimed.

Holly then went on to confess that another pregnancy would hugely affect the couple’s joint business, fitness app Team Fitty.

“It’s a sacrifice of essentially the nine months of being pregnant, feeling sick, not being able to do the exercises to full capacity. Then it’s the nine months or so after I’m trying to lose the weight and to get that fitness back,” she explained.

After celebrating her son Alpha-Jax’s first birthday three months ago, Holly also expressed her thoughts on motherhood so far.

“It’s interesting. It’s definitely great at times but it also comes with so much responsibility. And it’s just one of those things where I don’t think anyone truly fathoms the decision that you’re making when you choose to have a child,” the reality star detailed.

“It gives you something to live for. It gives you something to focus on. Mine’s definitely not a child who likes to just sit and do nothing. He is a wild child,” she teased.

Holly also noted that she struggles to make time for herself and Jacob, as she shared: “As much as we spend a lot of time together, a lot of it is on the business – 90% of our time we’re literally working. Every now and again, we try to get out for a meal.”