Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry sets pulses racing as she showcases her Iconic Bronze glow

Irish fake tan brand, Iconic Bronze, has become the go-to tan for brunette bombshell Chloe Ferry. Reality TV royalty turned businesswoman, Chloe has been a mainstay on our screens since she first walked into the Geordie Shore house in 2015 and has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating among many more.

Chloe has now turned her hands to the business world and has recently launched her own chocolate range, aesthetics and beauty salon, as well as cosmetics and clothing lines. Now this brunette vixen has shared the secret behind her luscious golden glow, and it’s none other than the Emerald Isle’s Iconic Bronze Tan.

Chloe has shared her love for the Iconic Bronze range many times before, previously saying 'Wow I’m obsessed with my Iconic Bronze tan! I’m using the luxury tanning mousse in the shade ‘Extra Dark’. It’s so easy to use and gives me a perfect even colour’ and last night Chloe showcased the results of her third boob job in pretty pink lingerie and her golden glow, offering her followers the opportunity to win a year’s supply of Iconic Bronze products.

Chloe also demonstrated her fake tan routine on her Instagram stories, showing her followers her methods for the perfect, seamless tan using the Iconic Bronze Extra Dark Mousse and Double-Sided Velvet Tanning Mitt.

Chloe is among a long list of well-known names who have shared their love for Iconic Bronze, including Love Island Stars Georgia Steel, Shaughna Phillips, Kendall Knight, Rosie Williams and Dani Dyer to name but a few.

Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan is an industry game-changer. Their nourishing and paraben-free formulas are vegan, PETA Approved and cruelty-free. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, Iconic Bronze products combined a mixture of oils and ingredients that enhance the complexion and improve the skin’s texture and softness all the while boasting a beautiful floral fragrance. Its ready-to-wear colour and quick-drying formula allows you to get dressed after applying your tan and go about your day as your tan develops.