Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby starts exciting plans for gender reveal party

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby reveals that she has started planning her baby’s gender reveal party with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The 32-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories to share her plans with her 7.8M followers. But, while en-route to the gender reveal location, Charlotte shared that she was still experiencing sickness and has to eat crackers to make her feel better.

Credit: Instagram

In a clip posted to her Instagram stories she wrote, “Would you believe I’m still having to resort to crackers for my sickness”.

Moving onto the main event, Charlotte posted videos of her asking Jake if he's excited for what they were doing today. Ankers replied, “Yeah, I can’t wait”. Jake then excitedly wanted to show off the venue, but Charlotte responded by saying, “No no no no, we can’t give too much away”.

The pair had tried the canapés they plan on having on the special day and Jake was about to tuck into a specially made cocktail. Yum!

Credit: Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans must’ve noticed that in the background of the clips Charlotte posted the walls behind Jake were blue, as the reality television star shared videos of herself to her stories stating, “Everyone’s saying like from earlier when I posted in the venue of the gender reveal, ‘Ooh the blue lights must mean it's a boy’”.

“Well I mean it could be a boy but you don’t know that. We don’t know that yet”.

She continued, “But, that’s just the normal colour scheme for the place where we’re having the gender reveal. So it’s all blue. They’ve got blue seating, blue lights but they’re all interchangeable lights so on the night, we’ll be changing them to multi-colours and stuff so that isn’t giving away anything”. The Celebrity Big Brother winner was giving away no hints!

Charlotte announced that she and Jake were expecting a baby together in April with a sweet video posted to her Instagram and YouTube.