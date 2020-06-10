‘Gentleman’: Harry Styles’ sweet reaction to Katy Perry’s pregnancy

Katy Perry has praised Harry Styles for being a true gentleman when she told him she was pregnant with her first child.

The Never Really Over singer was speaking to Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 1 show when she opened up about their sweet encounter.

The singers bumped into one another before Perry had publicly announced she was expecting, “I saw him on a plane, it was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant. And we were having a conversation and I was like, ‘Yeah, and I’m pregnant’, just off the cuff, because I was like, what else do you say.”

The Firework singer said Styles’ response was extremely touching, “He was so happy for me. You know what, he was so sweet.

She continued, “I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he’s like, ‘Here, sit in my seat’.

“And I was like, ‘No, I’ll just go and sit in my own seat’, which is right across the way, but he’s a complete gentleman.”

The singer revealed she was expecting her first child in her music video for Never Worn White. This is her first child with Orlando Bloom. Bloom shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple started dating in 2016.

It is understood that Perry is due to give birth to a baby girl later in the summer.