Gemma Owen partners with PrettyLittleThing, unveiling a dazzling collection

The 19-year-old reality star, who gained fame from her appearance on Love Island last summer, has secured a lucrative six-figure deal with the popular online brand. Gemma's latest collection, consisting of meticulously designed pieces, perfectly embodies her timeless and feminine style, featuring a neutral earth tone palette.

Effortless yet glamorous, the collection effortlessly integrates with your existing wardrobe, offering versatile options for various occasions. From little black dresses to statement co-ords and cozy loungewear sets, Gemma's collection adds a youthful twist to classic looks.

Gemma excitedly shared her new looks on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to the incredible team and inviting her fans to explore their perfect summer holiday wardrobe.

The carefully curated collection showcases all PLT's hottest summer steals. Combining trendiness with timeless appeal, this assortment is guaranteed to satisfy every fashion lover's wardrobe cravings this holiday season. Prepare to be enchanted by a range of irresistible pieces, including cream textured dresses that exude elegance and sophistication. With this extraordinary collection, Gemma Owen and PrettyLittleThing have once again curated a range of fashion must-haves that strike the perfect balance between on-trend styles and timeless sophistication.

Despite her young age, Gemma has already established herself as a successful businesswoman, boasting an impressive Instagram following of 1.9 million. Prior to Love Island, she even owned her own bikini company, OG Beachwear.

Gemma's captivating collection with PrettyLittleThing is now available here, catering to UK sizes 4–30, and priced between €10 and €58.