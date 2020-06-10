Gemma Collins opens up about weight gain and PCOS diagnosis

Gemma Collins has penned a beautifully honest post about suffering from PCOS and the impact it has had on her body. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder which is most common among women of reproductive age. People who suffer from PCOS tend to have infrequent or prolonged periods. They may have elevated levels of male hormone, which can cause excess facial and body hair, acne and hair loss.

Obesity and weight gain are also linked to PCOS, which Gemma said she has battled since her diagnosis. The reality star shared an old photo fro her 20s on her Instagram last night, "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim," she told her followers.

"Then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since, however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

"Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!" she shared.

The former TOWIE star said she has been bullied over her weight for years and often felt pressured into losing weight, but stressed that some people's weight gain is due to medical issues they cannot control, "Lots of people have bullied me, taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight.

She said she was told that she was too fat to promote certain brands in the early days of her career, "It’s endless !!! Cough cough …. where are you people now? WHERE AM I? RISE HIGHER."

She urged her followers, especially those who suffered with PCOS to always believe in themselves.

Gemma added, "My heart has always been the same no matter of my size."