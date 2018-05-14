Gemma Collins has teamed up with Boohoo and we want it ALL

Due to popular demand, global online retailer boohoo.com is delighted to announce it’s second collection with reality television personality and digital influencer Gemma Collins introducing swim & beach attire.

Gemma has rapidly become an aspirational figure within the fashion and beauty industry.

Her vast social following of over 2 million across twitter and Instagram alone has allowed her to express her witty and fun loving nature.

With the first GC x boohoo.com collaboration being a popular sensation Gemma, our brand ambassador is back and this time the collection encompasses all sizes from a 34-52.

In true Gemma Collins style, the campaign was photographed in Essex’s holiday hotspot, Marbella.

The collection takes you from pool to party with a selection of slogan swimsuits, glamorous maxi kaftans and relaxed knot tie shirts in luxurious fabrics and bold baroque prints.

All inspired by her unique and daring style, there is something to get everyone looking poolside glam.

Gemma comments: "As you all know, I’m the Queen of Marbs – so filming here has made it extra special. What I love most about boohoo is that they go up to a size 24, they are always on trend – it fits amazing and makes you feel amazing!"

The collection will be available to shop from 23rd May on boohoo.com with prices starting from €21.

Check out some of our FAVE looks here: