Gemma Atkinson shares health insight on son Thiago

Gemma Atkinson has been sharing an insight into her son’s ill-health.

The former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing contestant shares one-year-old Thiago with her fiancé and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez. The couple are also parents to a five-year-old daughter named Mia.

Gemma has now revealed that while her son is teething he was under the weather and doctors have since confirmed he has a chest and ear infection.

Opening up about how Thiago is doing, Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to update her 2M followers on her son’s health.

She posted a sweet video of herself talking to the camera while cuddling with her little one and explained, “Little man’s got a chest and ear infection. He was at the out of hours yesterday and he’s got a chest and ear infection so he’s on antibiotics and lots of TLC”.

Atkinson also added text to the screen, which reads, “He wasn't himself yesterday at all. I guess you just know with your kids. Last time he cut teeth he got an ear infection & his symptoms were similar so I took him and they confirmed its happened again”.

Credit: Gemma Atkinson Instagram

“Mia had no issues with teeth apart from the usual pain which we managed with teething toys & calpol ect… but Thiagos are taking longer to come through and so far when they start cutting he gets bad ears with it”.

Before signing off, Gemma added, “Told Gorka to get all the tips necessary from DrPunam”, referencing her fiancé’s dancing partner in this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing.

In July, Gemma and Gorka’s son turned one year old. To mark the day, the mum-of-two shared a heartwarming tribute for her tot.

She penned, “ A whole year of loving you Thiago Thomas, what would we do without you. Such a happy, loving, cheeky and curious bundle of joy. You make us smile every single day and you couldn’t be more loved”.

“Thank you for allowing me to become a mum again. I never thought id be lucky enough to have two beautiful children. You and your sister are the perfect duo. I can’t wait to see you grow together and whiteness the shenanigans you both get up to”.