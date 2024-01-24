Gemma Atkinson & Gorka Marquez share huge update on reality show

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have shared some exciting news about their reality show.

Former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing star, Gemma, and her Strictly professional dancer fiancé, Gorka, starred in their own show, Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, in 2023.

Now, the couple have revealed that their reality programme will be returning to our screens later this year.

The pair shared the news on social media by unveiling a family photo in a joint Instagram post and revealed that this series will follow them as they adjust to life as a family-of-four after the birth of their son Thiago in July.

Gemma shared her joy that their show is returning for a second season in the caption of the post, and made sure to thank her 1.9M Instagram followers that tuned in to watch the programme.

She wrote, “Did someone say series 2… We’re back! Our show “Gemma & Gorka life behind the lens” is returning later this year!”.

“We were genuinely blown away by the response & messages from the first series. So many of you found it relatable and real and reassuring as you navigated your own pregnancy journey”.

“THANK YOU! Series 2 will follow my postpartum journey & check ups, returning back to work along with Gorkas new job role in Spain and of course the crazy home life as a family of 4 (6 with Norman and Ollie)”.

Gemma closed off by adding, “Thanks for sticking with us! All episodes will be available later this year on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay”.

Many of Gemma and Gorka’s fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and revealed how excited they are to get an insight into the family’s life again.

One fan wrote, “Oh that's great can't wait something to look forward to”.

“Amazing love how real and honest you guys are”, penned a second fan while another added, “Yay can't wait!! Loved the first series!”.

The news comes after rumours were circulating online that the couple’s relationship was ‘on the rocks’ because Gorka was working away in Spain.

Gemma shut down the speculation online by explaining, “It is what it is. Happens all the time, doesn’t it. It's not true, hence the ‘rep for Gemma and Gorka declining to comment’. She’s got better things to do with her time”.

“I think it's because it was made out he's working away a lot. He goes away Friday afternoon and comes back Sunday mornings”.

The mum-of-two added, “He's hardly bloomin' overseas, is he? Crikey, it's less than 48 hours. If anything, it gives me a bit of peace at weekends! No offence, Gorks”.