Gaz Beadle reveals daughter Primrose is back in hospital

Gaz Beadle has revealed his daughter Primrose is back in hospital. The distressed dad revealed the upsetting update on his Instagram story by posting several photos from the hospital.

He has urged his fans to keep his little girl in their thoughts.

The dad-of-two wrote, “FFS WE ARE BACK. Biopsy and tests praying we get some answers from them" alongside a series of praying hands emojis.

It is understood that little Primrose is suffering from stomach problems and doctors are conducting numerous tests to get to the bottom of the issue.

Emma and Gaz are going through every parent's worst nightmare at the moment. Emma opened up about the harrowing time and begged brands to stop messaging her.

She shared: “We are all going through hell at the minute, not the newborn bubble.

"Primrose had her sixth hospital appointment yesterday, I am trying to still make Chester's birthday and party the best for him. Work is my last priority right now.

"Your mum instincts are never wrong, Primrose is everything Chester was in regards to stomach problems plus more and it's absolutely heartbreaking to see."

We can’t imagine how the parents feel right now. There is nothing worse than your child being sick, especially when you can do so little to help them.

Let’s hope baby Primrose can return home as soon as possible.