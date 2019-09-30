Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing teenage girl in Dublin

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Tammy Kelly who is missing from her home in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

Tammy was last seen on Friday, September 27 2019 in Dun Laoghaire.

She is described as being 5’3’’ in height and of medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Tammy’s family have concerns for her and ask anyone who has seen Tammy or who can assist in locating her to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.