Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kalem Murphy.

He went missing from his home address in Lahinch Road, Co Clare.

Kalem was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin 15 on November 4.

He is described as being six-foot tall and of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey coat, a lime green hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and navy Nike runners. He also had a black gear bag with him.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666-7000, The Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.