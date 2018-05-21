Gardai renew appeal as search continues for missing woman

This morning, Gardai are still searching for 24-year-old Wicklow woman, Jastine Valdez.

Ms Valdez according to eyewitnesses was abducted whilst walking home in Enniskerry.

A man was fatally injured by Gardai last night, according to reports.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 pm in Cherrywood.

A member of the public saw the man's car in the Cherrywood industrial estate and alerted the Gardai.

On search of the vehicle, Ms Valdez was not discovered.

Detectives have renewed their appeal for any information, particularly on the movements of the car.

It comes in an attempt to locate Ms Valdez.

Reports said that eyewitnesses saw Ms Valdez being taken into a dark Nissan Quashqai car.

The incident happened around 6.45 pm on Saturday, along the R760 Kilcrony road close to her residency in Enniskerry.

Ms Valdez is described as being 1.52m (5ft) tall, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man being fatally injured.